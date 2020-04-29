UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Directorate Of Public Works Completes 76 Projects Worth AED195 Million In Q1

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) The Sharjah Directorate of Public Works said it has completed 76 projects at a total value of AED195 million during the first quarter of 2020 as part of the developmental plans adopted by the Emirate of Sharjah to ensure social welfare and economic wellbeing.

Engineer Ali Bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of DPW, said the directorate is following up more than 4000 projects under execution across various fronts, including construction, maintenance, earthen settlements, and supply of IT infrastructure services across all areas and cities of the Emirate.

"Periodic maintenance is going at full tilt in over 360 governmental buildings through national contracting companies and engineering consultancies in sync with the government prevention guidelines," he said, adding that all the projects are being executed in line with the DPW's sustainability-driven vision and commitment to ensure sustainable provision of smart services.

