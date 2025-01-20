Open Menu

Sharjah Economic Development Department Evaluates 'Ruwad' Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), assessed the accomplishments of the "Digital Warehouses" project, which is part of the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (Ruwad), after its involvement in the Global Startup Festival COMEUP in Seoul, Korea.

The management team of "Digital Warehouses" briefed Al Mahmoud at a meeting at the department's headquarters about the project's services, products, and goals for their participation in the international event.

The meeting underscored the project's achievements in marketing and promotion, notably the establishment of a partnership agreement with Korean counterparts.

This partnership seeks to draw prominent Korean e-commerce firms to set up their operations in the UAE, particularly in Sharjah.

Al Mahmoud conveyed his pride regarding the achievements of entrepreneurial ventures associated with the Ruwad responsibility, highlighting their contribution to the improvement of the entrepreneurial landscape in Sharjah.

He highlighted that these projects possess considerable potential to draw in investments and international partnerships, illustrating the crucial role of Emirati entrepreneurs in promoting Sharjah's economic objectives.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah Seoul Event Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in International Geological Surve ..

UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh

9 hours ago
 Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders

10 hours ago
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Eli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’

12 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest rel ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..

12 hours ago
 Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

13 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Progr ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme

14 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairma ..

Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairman of Omani Shura Council

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East