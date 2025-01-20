Sharjah Economic Development Department Evaluates 'Ruwad' Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 10:30 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), assessed the accomplishments of the "Digital Warehouses" project, which is part of the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (Ruwad), after its involvement in the Global Startup Festival COMEUP in Seoul, Korea.
The management team of "Digital Warehouses" briefed Al Mahmoud at a meeting at the department's headquarters about the project's services, products, and goals for their participation in the international event.
The meeting underscored the project's achievements in marketing and promotion, notably the establishment of a partnership agreement with Korean counterparts.
This partnership seeks to draw prominent Korean e-commerce firms to set up their operations in the UAE, particularly in Sharjah.
Al Mahmoud conveyed his pride regarding the achievements of entrepreneurial ventures associated with the Ruwad responsibility, highlighting their contribution to the improvement of the entrepreneurial landscape in Sharjah.
He highlighted that these projects possess considerable potential to draw in investments and international partnerships, illustrating the crucial role of Emirati entrepreneurs in promoting Sharjah's economic objectives.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025
UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..
Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge
Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme
Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairman of Omani Shura Council
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects4 minutes ago
-
Korea’s foreign currency deposits rise in December34 minutes ago
-
UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh9 hours ago
-
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead10 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders10 hours ago
-
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town10 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’12 hours ago
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefire12 hours ago
-
Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge13 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme14 hours ago
-
Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairman of Omani Shura Council14 hours ago
-
Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai Culture’s strategic projects, practices14 hours ago