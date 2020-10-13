Sharjah Economic Development Department passes ISO Periodic Audit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) succeeded in passing the procedures of the periodic follow-up visit to the ISO 9001: 2015 of Quality Management System Certificate, continuing its series of successes in deserving this certificate since 2003. The periodic visit included checking ISO certificate 10001:2018 of customer service charter, ISO 10002: 2018 certificate for complaints handling system, and ISO 10004: 2018 certificate for customer satisfaction monitoring and measurement system. Such thing confirms the success of SEDD’s policy aimed at developing and improving its internal operations, depending on the highest international quality standards in various works and fields.

Commenting on that, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, expressed his thanks and gratitude to all the employees for their continuous efforts over the past years. HE stressed that such achievement reflects the Department's strategic objectives in adopting best practices in procedures and systems of quality and institutional excellence, as the Department works continuously to develop its services and update its systems to keep pace with global development in accordance with the highest standards. In addition, he emphasized that the attainment of such certificates reveals the efforts placed to develop SEDD procedures and simplify its services to reach the highest levels, and to reach a diversified and organized economy.

Additionally, SEDD Chairman affirmed that the Department is keen on carrying out internal audit procedures and its constant readiness for periodic visits. Also, HE added that SEDD is ready for measuring and monitoring performance systems, and linking them with the Department's strategic plan alongside with the Emirates plan in order to raise the efficiency of its operations and improve its performance and services as well as to confirm its commitment to the principles of excellence and concepts of continuous improvement.

From her side, Hanadi Al Muhairi, Director of Strategic Planning and Performance Department at SEDD, stated that the internal audit performs an objective and independent monitoring and advisory activity, and works to add value, improve and assist in achieving the objectives through a systematic, disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of internal control systems.

Furthermore, she emphasized that SEDD is able to adapt to various circumstances and situations, as it completed the procedures of the internal audit system remotely. In addition, she added that the Department was able to pass the procedures of the periodic follow-up visit on the applicable international standards systems, taking into account adherence to the procedures and precautionary measures to ensure the health of employees and customers.

Moreover, Al Muhairi appreciated the efforts of SEDD employees in succeeding the remote internal auditing process and their eagerness to provide the factors and conditions for achieving quality practices in the various sections and divisions as well as their commitment to accomplish their tasks. She carried on that such thing qualified SEDD to achieve its desired goals of ensuring the continuity of using the quality system and the latest technological techniques to contribute at achieving the Department's objectives and to provide the best possible service to the customers.