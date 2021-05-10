UrduPoint.com
Sharjah, Edinburgh To Boost Ties In Culture And Investment

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:45 PM

Sharjah, Edinburgh to boost ties in culture and investment

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, and Simon Penney, UK Trade Commissioner for the middle East and Consul-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, have discussed ways to expand trade, investment, and cultural cooperation between Sharjah and Edinburgh, capital of Scotland in the UK.

Al Qasimi emphasised that Edinburgh, the second-most populous city in Scotland, drives its international reputation and economic success from its unique identity as a cultural, heritage, and tourism destination. He also reinforced Sharjah’s keenness in strengthening cultural and economic ties with Edinburgh, and host joint events that highlight the rich history of the Scottish capital.

During the meeting, Al Qasimi highlighted DGR’s role in implementing Sharjah’s goals of building a knowledge-based community and economy that meets the aspirations of the emirate’s citizens and residents.

This strategy is achieved through cooperation with global cities that have a vibrant and thriving cultural history.

He also shed light on the trade and economic opportunities available for investors to expand their portfolios from Sharjah.

The DGR Chairman affirmed the emirate’s reputation as a trade and investment gateway in the region, its focus on diversified economic sectors, and the advanced infrastructure that are serving as Primary drivers in attracting European investments in the region.

Penney, in turn, hailed the strong bonds of friendship and economic ties between Sharjah and the UK across various sectors. He also underlined UK's keenness in boosting and advancing its cultural, economic, and investment relationships with Sharjah.

