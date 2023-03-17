(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 17th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Sharjah Education academy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Monash University, Australia, in order to exchange expertise and support the professional development programmes offered by the Academy to educational cadres in various institutions locally and regionally.

The agreement aims to consolidate cooperation between the two parties and unify their efforts to serve the educational community globally. It will involve developing SEA's professional development programs' content and providing quality assurance support, as well as offering support programs for Sharjah educators upon school reviews directed by the Academy. The agreement also supports the strategic planning of SEA's Professional Development Stream.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Jeanine Romano, Executive Director of Sharjah Education Academy, and Professor Viv Ellis, Dean of the Faculty of Education, Monash University.

Dr. Romano stated that their cooperation with Monash University's Faculty of Education would allow them to employ leading expertise within the professional development programmes and courses offered by the Academy. She added that they always strive to enhance the experience of SEA's students by adopting the most prominent educational methodologies and practices that have achieved exceptional success worldwide.

Professor Ellis expressed delight in cooperating with the Sharjah Education Academy to further joint aims and support the needs of education communities globally and regionally.