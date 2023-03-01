Sharjah Education Academy unveils recommendations of 2nd Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) The Sharjah Education academy announced the recommendations of the second edition of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education.

These recommendations are aimed at improving educational systems by applying best practices of improvement science to all schools in the emirate.

Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the summit was organised by Sharjah Education Academy in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

The recommendations put forth by the participants at the Summit included the need to shift the focus of the educational systems towards results rather than time. Additionally, the participants suggested investing in early childhood education by empowering the Arabic language and instilling the Emirati identity.

They also stressed the importance of ensuring the participation of all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and educational leaders in setting policies and evaluation systems.

The recommendations also emphasised the significance of appreciating the teachers, investing resources in their professional development, and empowering students to take charge of their own learning through interactive processes that enhances their learning outcomes.

Furthermore, the recommendations of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development emphasised the need to restructure educational curricula to include necessary skills that align with the future labor market and promote the quality of life for students and society.

The recommendations underscored the importance of utilising educational technology, enhanced by artificial intelligence, to improve all aspects of pedagogy and the educational system.

They also highlighted the necessity of promoting innovation and creating a model educational resources bank for teaching and evaluating creativity and critical thinking as part of the curriculum. In addition, the recommendations called for the use of engaging animated visuals and electronic educational games to improve language skills, particularly in teaching vocabulary.

The recommendations highlighted the importance of implementing an effective model for collecting and analysing critical data and transforming it into an action plan, taking into account the context, values and best practices to achieve desired outcomes.

The recommendations also highlighted the importance of conducting research to identify and address challenges in the field of education, and emphasised the need to improve classroom and extracurricular practices that support student, teacher, leader, and institutional performance by adapting the six core principles of improvement science.

The recommendations also stressed the need to conduct applied scientific research that regularly measures the quality of education to meet current challenges in the educational field and effectively prepare for future challenges and rapid global changes.