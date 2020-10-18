UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Education Council Introduces New Teaching Methods To Improve Education

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

Sharjah Education Council introduces new teaching methods to improve education

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) During the current health crisis, the Sharjah Education Council, SEC, has adopted new methods of education, including providing the best educational services and initiatives, based upon the highest standards for students studying remotely, highlighting the Council’s efforts in launching a series of educational and awareness programmes and lectures.

Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the SEC, stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the changing of traditional ways of teaching, highlighting the importance of using different means and technologies, stressing the need to face all digital transformation challenges, and seeking quick solutions in order to accelerate the work of all educational institutions.

He also underscored the importance of organisational readiness in facing the upcoming challenges, confirming the need to provide all necessary capabilities to prepare for 100 per cent remote work at all job levels, when needed, as well as contributing in achieving the Council’s strategy and objectives with highly efficient work.

Dr. Al Kaabi highlighted the importance of developing a range of future scenarios, stressing the need to work on solutions to solve problems that might occur in the future, as well as continuing to allow some employees to continue working remotely.

He also expected the creation of job titles for some posts to carry out work remotely.

He further discussed the importance of Flipped Learning, explaining that a flipped classroom is an instructional strategy and a type of blended learning focused on student engagement and active learning, while giving instructors a better opportunity to deal with mixed levels, student difficulties, and differentiated learning preferences during in-class time.

For her part, Maryam Jaber Al Shamsi, Director of the Nursery Department at SEC, stressed that the Council, during the period of remote work, achieved the comprehensive development of its employees in the Early Childhood Department, including 120 to 180 training hours, 40 educational workshops in Arabic and English, in addition to producing a number of educational videos.

She also confirmed the importance of parental involvement and engagement in education, highlighting the importance of the educational workshop launched by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority focussing on how to deal with children during the current health crisis.

Speaking about the procedures currently followed in nurseries, Al Shamsi pointed out that the Council, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Municipality, and the Bee'ah Company, have sanitised all 29 nurseries, noting that children were welcomed based upon certain health requirements.

Related Topics

Education Student Company Abu Dhabi Sharjah Job All Best Arab

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan to re-open its doors to visitors on ..

46 seconds ago

SEWGA prepares plan to develop Central Region

52 seconds ago

AED6.9 bn contractual value of building permits in ..

58 seconds ago

22 Salik services added to ‘Dubai Drive’ app

16 minutes ago

Iran-backed Houthi militia fires ballistic missile ..

46 minutes ago

GCC Education Undersecretaries hold 4th meeting un ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.