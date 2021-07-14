Sharjah Education Council, SANED sign agreement to support government nurseries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) SANED Facility Management, owned by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has signed an agreement with the Sharjah Education Council to provide "babysitter" supervisors to the government nurseries affiliated with the council.

In this regard, the agreement was signed by Mohammed Ahmed Al Mulla, Sharjah Education Council Secretary-General, and SANED's CEO, Sultan Musabeh Al Ketbi.

The agreement stipulates that SANED Facility Management will provide 112 qualified and trained babysitters that qualify Sharjah as a child-friendly city. These babysitters will take care of the children following the standards set by the council, with the possibility of an increase in their numbers according to the need and instructions in future.

Al Mulla said, "The Sharjah Education Council is working to translate the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in education, as the main pillar in sustainable development, with his unstinted support, which motivates us to work more and provide the best educational environment to continue the march of progress and renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, and the UAE in general.

"

He added, "The Sharjah Education Council supervises 29 government nurseries in various parts of the Emirate of Sharjah, all of which contribute to building the child culturally, socially, religiously and healthily, and refining the various educational skills of children while adhering to the precautionary measures in this exceptional period to ensure the preservation of the health and safety of children, their parents, and educational and administrative staff."

Al Ketbi said, "We are pleased to sign this important agreement with the Sharjah Education Council, to supply babysitters, in a way that contributes to the integration of efforts with the Council, which works to provide the best conditions for a lively and interactive educational environment that reflects positively on children and assured their parents that their children are in safe hands."