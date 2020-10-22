Sharjah elderly given flu jabs at home

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) The Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, has announced it has rolled out a drive to administer free flu shots to seniors in their homes.

SSSD said the first phase will reach the elderly in the areas of Al Dhaid, Al Hamriya, Al Madam, Al Bataeh, Kalba, Khorfakkan, Dibba Al Hisn and Mleiha.

The initiative will run until the end of January, 2021.

The move is in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and aims to meet the health needs of seniors and provide them with in-home convenience, especially during this critical period.

Booking can be made by calling the toll-free helpline number 800700.