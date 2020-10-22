UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Elderly Given Flu Jabs At Home

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:15 PM

Sharjah elderly given flu jabs at home

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) The Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, has announced it has rolled out a drive to administer free flu shots to seniors in their homes.

SSSD said the first phase will reach the elderly in the areas of Al Dhaid, Al Hamriya, Al Madam, Al Bataeh, Kalba, Khorfakkan, Dibba Al Hisn and Mleiha.

The initiative will run until the end of January, 2021.

The move is in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and aims to meet the health needs of seniors and provide them with in-home convenience, especially during this critical period.

Booking can be made by calling the toll-free helpline number 800700.

Related Topics

Sharjah January

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs ZIM: National squad will start practic ..

17 minutes ago

14 arrested, narcotics and weapons seized:

13 minutes ago

Footwear exports decrease 9.88% in 1st quarter

13 minutes ago

Rossiya Segodnya Demands Chilean Authorities to En ..

13 minutes ago

'Thank you Brazil': football legend Pele still lau ..

16 minutes ago

Online forum held to boost Mongolia-China media co ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.