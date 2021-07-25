Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 distribution substations

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority completed the electrical works for Al Suhub Rest House project in Al-Medifi area, installing 4 distribution substations, as well as lighting the road leading to the Rest House by installing 755 street lights.

The Al Suhub Rest House project is one of the pioneering tourism projects recently inaugurated in Khorfakkan by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Commenting on the project, Engineer Ahmed Al Mulla, Director of Khorfakkan Department, confirmed that the care given by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi allowed Khorfakkan to become a tourist destination for many tourism projects, including Al Suhub Rest House, atop a mountain 583 metres above sea level.

Al Mulla explained that SEWA teams exerted great efforts to complete the work on time, while maintaining the highest quality and maximum efficiency.

Al Mulla pointed out that four 11/0.415 kV distribution substations were installed, including a station for the Rest House, and it contains two 1500 kVA power transducers. 11 KV voltage cables, with a total length of 14,916 km along the street leading to the Rest House, were also extended.

Al Mulla added that the road leading to the Rest House was lit with 1-metre high quality 755 street lights.