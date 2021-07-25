UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Electricity, Water And Gas Installs 4 Distribution Substations

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 08:45 PM

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 distribution substations

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority completed the electrical works for Al Suhub Rest House project in Al-Medifi area, installing 4 distribution substations, as well as lighting the road leading to the Rest House by installing 755 street lights.

The Al Suhub Rest House project is one of the pioneering tourism projects recently inaugurated in Khorfakkan by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Commenting on the project, Engineer Ahmed Al Mulla, Director of Khorfakkan Department, confirmed that the care given by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi allowed Khorfakkan to become a tourist destination for many tourism projects, including Al Suhub Rest House, atop a mountain 583 metres above sea level.

Al Mulla explained that SEWA teams exerted great efforts to complete the work on time, while maintaining the highest quality and maximum efficiency.

Al Mulla pointed out that four 11/0.415 kV distribution substations were installed, including a station for the Rest House, and it contains two 1500 kVA power transducers. 11 KV voltage cables, with a total length of 14,916 km along the street leading to the Rest House, were also extended.

Al Mulla added that the road leading to the Rest House was lit with 1-metre high quality 755 street lights.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Sharjah Road Gas

Recent Stories

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

16 minutes ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

46 minutes ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

1 hour ago

Bin Futais scores 70 points on first day of Tokyo ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

2 hours ago

FNC delegation to visit Kuwait on Tuesday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.