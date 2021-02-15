Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart Solutions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) The Emirate of Sharjah has focused on exploring, developing, and implementing leading digital solutions to streamline services to UAE citizens, residents and visitors across Sharjah.

Founded in 2018, the Sahab Smart Solutions is today spearheading the digital transformation journey of the emirate as part of the UAE’s wider national economic development and diversification efforts.

Sahab Smart Solutions partners with the Sharjah government entities to help shape the emirate’s digitally powered future and execute projects to accelerate the development of its smart city solutions.

Sahab is committed to the full digital integration of Sharjah’s public services and works closely with the emirate’s private and public sectors to deliver world-class smart solutions covering a wide range of services such as applications powered by AI (artificial intelligence), digital platforms, ICT solutions, data security infrastructures and smart applications for various remote operations and smart governance tools.

The entity ensures that its clients get the full benefits by educating them on the process of digitisation from business and consumer perspectives.

Amin Al Zarouni, CEO, Sahab Smart Solutions, said, "At Sahab, we believe that digital transformation should begin with a transformation of the mindset. It is not just about getting access to the technology of tomorrow, it is about having a forward-thinking mindset and company culture."

An on-going project which Sahab was recently entrusted with by the Sharjah government, entails the conception and development of a world-class digital platform for the Sharjah Government, which will bring a wide range of business and public services offered by the emirate on a unified, easily navigable and user-friendly application.

Other projects include developing a centralised services management system for Sharjah Asset Management Holding that reduced its operating costs by 20 to 25 percent; Sharrai, a marketplace platform to redefine e-commerce in Sharjah, and which debuted its platform for the used car market at Souq Al Haraj, a comprehensive user-friendly digital platform for Al Saja'a Industrial Oasis (ASIO) for investors with easy access to the site plan and available provisions, and Tahseel, an advanced electronic revenue collection system, for the Sharjah Finance Department.

Sahab has also developed an integrated strategy and performance management as well as Enterprise Resource Planning systems for Sharjah Media City (Shams); a very customisable, open-source e-platform that can cater to any learning requirement for the Sharjah Private education Authority that has seen the delivery of more than 35 certified courses and will utilise AI to build a roadmap for learners in its next phase along with the launch of a mobile app, and an integrated digital business platform for Sharjah Civil Defence that allows the local public, including citizens, residents and companies to easily access all the services provided by the department.

Sahab is also in the process of developing the emirate’s first e-commerce platform for Souq Al Jubail, one of the emirate’s largest fresh produce market, that will bring together the largest B2B and B2C suppliers of food products to present the widest choices, as well as an innovation platform for the Innovation Committee in Sharjah.