Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings to ideas and convictions of hundreds of aspiring changemakers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) SHARJAH, 24th November 2021 (WAM) - The fifth annual edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), one of the largest events for entrepreneurs in the region, organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), concluded on Tuesday, witnessing a strong participation of attendees representing diverse nationalities and age groups brimming with bright ideas and conviction to shape a better world.

Held at Expo Centre Sharjah with the theme #WhereStarsCollide, the two-day festival brought together 55 business leaders, experts, influencers, and cultural figures from around the world to lead nearly 60 activities comprising panel discussions, workshops, inspiring talks, and book signing ceremonies.

The two-day festival discussed ways to make a meaningful impact and promote positive change in the UAE's entrepreneurship sector and the region through expertise exchange, discussions, and inspiring journeys of eminent guests and speakers.

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, commented: "The high level of engagement we saw for every workshop, conversation and activity showcased the commitment and drive the community has for leveraging entrepreneurship to shape a sustainable, inclusive and impact-driven society.

SEF 2021 saw changemakers from all walks of life come together to connect, grow, and innovate, once more solidifying Sharjah as a leading entrepreneurship hub that attracts and develops world-class talent."

The CEO continued, "On behalf of Sheraa, I would like to thank all those who contributed to the success of the festival, especially our partners and the team at Sheraa who spared no effort to achieve the level of success that we have been fortunate enough to witness this year."

SEF 2021 was organised in partnership with the ICT Fund - an initiative of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government of the United Arab Emirates, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Alef Group, and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.