Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival Crowns Winners Of Startup Pitch Competition
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 09:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 2nd February, 2025 (WAM) – The eighth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2025 celebrated innovation and growth in the region’s startup ecosystem with the announcement of the SEF x 1Tank Startup Pitch Competition winners on the first day of the festival. The competition awarded AED 200,000 in cash prizes, along with the opportunity to access up to AED 500,000 in investment opportunities.
The awards ceremony was part of SEF Networking Night Presented by du, which brought together key players in the region’s entrepreneurial landscape.
The winners included Solumar in the Sustainability Track sponsored by Emaar, Gam3s.GG in the Creative Industries Track powered by Emarat (Emirates General Petroleum Corporation), Hulexo in the Tech & Industry 4.0 category powered by du, and Squirrel education in the EdTech Track sponsored by Crescent Enterprises. These pioneering startups were recognised for their groundbreaking solutions.
The evening also featured the prestigious SEFFY Awards, which recognised outstanding contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem. In the SEFFY Awards, The Waste Lab took home the Social Impact award, Pulse IoT Technologies was recognised in the Tech category, BEEAH Group earned the Ecosystem Enabler award, Remal won in the Rising Star category, and Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy was named Outstanding Mentor for his exceptional guidance.
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), which has played a pivotal role in fostering the UAE’s startup ecosystem, received over 400 nominations this year, underscoring the region’s growing enthusiasm for innovation.
Gregg Pearce, Head of SME Segment at du, emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship during his keynote address: “There has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur, and no better place than the UAE to start your journey. I would like to thank Sheraa and everyone working behind the scenes to make SEF the biggest and best it has ever been. To all business owners, let’s invest in entrepreneurs to ensure the continued growth of the community. If you’re an entrepreneur or aspire to be one, start today—there’s no time like the present.”
“We take immense pride in contributing to the flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem, which we helped cultivate in 2016 when Sheraa was founded,” said Abeer Al Amiri, Head of Partnerships & Programs at Sheraa. “Since then, we have supported over 450 startups, created more than 1,900 jobs, generated over $248 million in revenue, and secured over $271 million in investments. Our mission is to continue empowering entrepreneurs, positioning the Emirates as a leading hub for highly skilled talent and groundbreaking ventures.”
This year’s SEF saw over 300 speakers from 45 countries, 250 activations, and five dynamic stages, making it the largest event of its kind in the region. The festival’s impact continues to resonate as a major force in the entrepreneurial landscape.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition
Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair
FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 2024
Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 2024
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition2 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair1 hour ago
-
FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 20241 hour ago
-
Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 20241 hour ago
-
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance2 hours ago
-
Israeli forces continue raid on Tulkarm, its camp3 hours ago
-
747 million riders used public transport, shared mobility, taxis in Dubai during 20243 hours ago
-
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games5 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, global sustainabilit ..5 hours ago
-
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’245 hours ago
-
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 20245 hours ago
-
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: GCC-Stat5 hours ago