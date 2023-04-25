Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new podcast to empower changemakers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2023) Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) has launched its new podcast, SEF Backstage Pass, designed to empower changemakers and provide a source of inspiration, education, and personal growth for those looking to make a positive impact on the world.

The podcast is trending in the top charts under the Entrepreneurship category on Apple Podcasts just one week after its launch, and it continues to grow in popularity.

SEF Backstage Pass offers listeners a behind-the-scenes look into the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival experience, featuring inspiring talks from keynote speakers, thought-provoking conversations, and a glimpse into the various activities of the festival. The podcast brings together exceptional global and local guests who share their personal journeys, insights, and strategies for success, giving listeners the tools and inspiration they need to pursue their dreams and ambitions.

SEF Backstage Pass is part of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival's mission to inspire, connect, and support entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts in Sharjah and the UAE.

The festival provides a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas, network with like-minded individuals, and gain valuable insights from industry experts. SEF Backstage Pass aims to extend this mission by offering a podcast that provides practical advice, insights, and inspiration to entrepreneurs and changemakers around the world.

SEF Backstage Pass is bi-weekly and can be found on Apple, Spotify, and Google. The first three episodes have already been published and cover a range of topics, including embracing uncertainty, dissolving limiting beliefs, and staying relevant as a content creator featuring prominent figures such as Mo Gawdat, April Rinne, Silfath Pinto, and Khalid Al Ameri.

SEF Backstage Pass represents a showcase of a supportive community where listeners can exchange ideas, collaborate, and work towards their goals together.