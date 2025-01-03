Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2025 has launched the SEF x 1Tank Startup Pitch Competition, dedicated to entrepreneurship, providing an exceptional opportunity to compete for grants totalling AED200,000, alongside potential investor funding opportunities reaching up to AED500,000, and opportunity to win free flights with Air Arabia.

The competition will concentrate on four key tracks, namely, EdTech, Sustainability, Creative Industries, and Tech & Industry 4.0, and calls on ambitious startups from around the globe to present their forward-thinking solutions and address challenges within these sectors.

Interested applicants must submit their pitch decks, company profiles, and a brief video introduction by 26th January 2025, via https://sharjahef.com/pitch-track/.

Based on the applications received, 16 startups will be shortlisted (4 startups per track), chosen by an esteemed panel of judges and investors. These selected entrepreneurs will be given 3 minutes to pitch their business ideas live at SEF 2025, followed by a Q&A session, where they can showcase their vision to an audience of influential leaders and investors.

Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), this year’s edition is in partnership with ‘1Tank’, an initiative under the community group ‘1trepreneur’, designed as a high-stakes startup pitch competition where selected startups can present their innovative ideas to a panel of investors for immediate funding.

Commenting on the announcement, Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said, “This competition cultivates a new generation of exceptional entrepreneurs who dare to challenge the status quo and stands as a testament to our vision at Sheraa. We are dedicated to empowering innovative thinkers with the resources needed to transform industries, make a meaningful difference, and reshape the future of entrepreneurship, showcasing Sharjah as a leading hub for innovation and enterprise.”

Jimmy James, the co-founder of 1trepreneur, said, “Partnering with Sheraa for the pitch competition at SEF 2025 strengthens the entrepreneurial ecosystem as we unite our vision with a leading force in entrepreneurship. This collaboration amplifies our commitment to supporting innovation while empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into impactful realities.”

This year’s competition will focus on four major tracks, addressing global challenges and encouraging disruptive innovation that can redefine industries. Each track offers an AED50,000 grant, an essential stepping stone for ambitious startups.

The festival, which will take place from 1st to 2nd February 2025, will feature over 300 globally renowned speakers across 10 curated zones and five captivating stages.