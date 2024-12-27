Open Menu

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival Open Nominations For SEFFY Awards 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 11:03 PM

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival open nominations for SEFFY Awards 2025

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) announced the opening of nominations for the SEFFY Awards 2025, which honours the accomplishments of startup founders and mentors in the UAE and recognises visionaries, enablers, trailblazers, and changemakers.

A highlight of the upcoming Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) — organised by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), as the biggest event of its kind in the region — the SEFFY Awards will celebrate considerable achievements across five key categories: Outstanding Mentor, Social Impact, Technology, Ecosystem Enabler, and Rising Star.

By spotlighting innovation and resilience, the awards not only commend individual and organisational excellence but also underscore Sheraa’s mission to empower entrepreneurs and connect them with global opportunities.

Nominations for the SEFFY Awards 2025 are open until 19, January 2025 and entrepreneurs, mentors, corporates, and other ecosystem contributors are encouraged to participate by submitting their nominations at

com/seffy-awards-2025.">https://sharjahef.com/seffy-awards-2025.

Entrants must be UAE based and winners will be announced during SEF 2025, taking place from 1–2 February 2025 at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park.

Commenting on the announcement of the upcoming awards, Abeer Al Ameeri, Head of Partnerships and Programs at Sheraa, said, “Winning a SEFFY Award provides a springboard for growth and opportunity with awardees gaining increased visibility, industry recognition, and exclusive access to Sheraa’s expansive global network of investors, markets, and collaborators. We have designed these awards to identify excellence and amplify the achievements of our winners, helping to position them as leaders in their respective fields, and unlocking new pathways for expansion and impact."

