Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival open nominations for SEFFY Awards 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) announced the opening of nominations for the SEFFY Awards 2025, which honours the accomplishments of startup founders and mentors in the UAE and recognises visionaries, enablers, trailblazers, and changemakers.

A highlight of the upcoming Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) — organised by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), as the biggest event of its kind in the region — the SEFFY Awards will celebrate considerable achievements across five key categories: Outstanding Mentor, Social Impact, Technology, Ecosystem Enabler, and Rising Star.

By spotlighting innovation and resilience, the awards not only commend individual and organisational excellence but also underscore Sheraa’s mission to empower entrepreneurs and connect them with global opportunities.

Nominations for the SEFFY Awards 2025 are open until 19, January 2025 and entrepreneurs, mentors, corporates, and other ecosystem contributors are encouraged to participate by submitting their nominations at