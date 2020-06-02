Sharjah EPAA seizes dangerous animals

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) SHARJAH, 2nd June, 2020 (WAM) –The Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, has confiscated a number of banned animals and birds owned and traded by people without permission, it announced today. A total of 16 animals and birds were confiscated during the first quarter of 2020.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA chairwoman, said that the inspection campaigns carried out by the Authority’s external inspection department were undertaken with the objective of safeguarding endangered species and seizing dangerous and predatory animals that are acquired and trafficked without permission.

Ownership of and trading in these animals and birds is banned under the Federal Law 22 of 2016. They were confiscated from some homes and farms in the emirate’s Central Region and included a Doberman dog, classified as a dangerous animal in Federal Law No. 22 of 2016, a wolf, a ferret, an oryx and large lizards.

The inspection campaigns were carried out in accordance with the legal, professional, practical and procedural principles listed in the Administrative Decision No. 15 of 2014, issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The decision bans the possession of dangerous and predatory animals and is in accordance with Sharjah Executive Council’s Decision No. 30 of 2014 regarding restricting the possession of dangerous and predatory animals in the emirate as well as Federal Law No. 22 of 2016 regarding the regulation or possession of dangerous animals.

The Sharjah Executive Council ‘s Resolution No. 30 prescribes a fine of AED100,000 for possession of dangerous and predatory animals in homes or farms in the emirate, without prior approval, whatever the purpose of possession. Transporting dangerous and predatory animals from one place to another within or outside the emirate without prior approval from the Authority is subject to a fine of AED10,000.

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority seeks to protect the environment, natural reserves, wildlife and biological diversity by conducting scientific studies and research and implementing measures for pollution control. In addition the Authority seeks to increase awareness of the principles of sustainable development that could help to preserve natural environmental resources, as well as to promote studies by young people.