Sharjah Executive Council approves 2nd batch of land grants for beneficiaries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

During the meeting, the Council approved the 2nd batch of 2020 related to the beneficiaries of the residential, commercial and industrial lands grants in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would support the development work of the Sharjah government at all levels and sectors.

During the meeting, the Council approved the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between the Department of Civil Aviation, DCA, in Sharjah and the Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah.

Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, DCA Chairman, reviewed the most prominent articles of the MoU aimed at enhancing joint cooperation and mutual coordination, specifying responsibilities and procedures for controlling obstacles near Sharjah and Fujairah International Airports and around them.

The Council congratulated Sharjah International Airport for the outstanding achievement of passing the requirements of the final Level 3+ Neutrality accreditation, occurring when net carbon dioxide emissions over a full year are zero, from the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, issued by Airports Council International, to be the 1st airport in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the 2nd in the middle East.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, confirmed that the achievement is a translation of the wise vision H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the field of preserving the environment aimed at implementing the highest standards of sustainability.

He has also lauded the remarkable efforts of the Sharjah Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, praising his support to improve the Authority’s work system, in accordance with the highest standards in sustainable practices in the airport field.

He added that Sharjah Airport also accomplished Airport Carbon Accreditation - level 1 mapping in 2014, level 2 reduction in 2016 and level 3 optimization in 2018 by Airport Council International, stressing Sharjah Airport’s keenness to continue to pursue efforts in order to preserve the environment and adopt environmental initiatives and practices and green programs.

As part of the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at ensuring prosperity and providing decent lives for all the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah and achieving family safety, the Council approved the 2nd batch of 2020 related to the beneficiaries of the residential, commercial and industrial lands grants in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Department of Town Planning and Survey, explained that the second batch includes 1,200 plots of land at the level of cities and regions of the emirate, including 660 residential plots, 362 industrial plots, and 178 commercial plots, bringing the number of lands allocated for the year 2020 so far to 8,100 land plots.