Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of land grants beneficiaries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the weekly meeting of SEC at the Ruler's Office in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda contributed to developing services to provide a decent life for citizens and residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

In implementation of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at providing a decent life for Emirati citizens and supporting the stability of their families, The Executive Council has approved the third batch of beneficiaries for granting residential and investment lots of 2021.

The number of beneficiaries of the third batch reached 2,000, including 1,125 for residential lots and 875 for investment lots.

SEC reviewed a report submitted by the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) regarding the aviation sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

SEC reviewed the analytical study of the health insurance system for employees and retirees of the Government of Sharjah. The study included the most prominent insurance categories and their distributions, in addition to the analytical results for each category.