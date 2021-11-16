UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Executive Council Approves 50% Reduction In Traffic Violations

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:45 PM

Sharjah Executive Council approves 50% reduction in traffic violations

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the meeting of the Executive Council at the Ruler's Office.

The meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda on developing government work of the development projects in all vital sectors to provide a decent living for residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

As part of the celebrations of the 50th National Day of the UAE, SEC approved a 50% reduction in traffic violations, with the abolition of traffic points and the seizure of vehicles, except for severe traffic violations, starting from 21st November, 2021 to 31st January, 2022.

The Council also approved a draft law on organising the Sharjah Education academy, which includes the legal provisions related to the objectives, competencies, administrative formation and financial regulation of the Academy. The Council directed to refer the draft law to SEC to complete its legislative session.

The Council reviewed a report on the indicators of private education in the Emirate of Sharjah during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the recovery level.

It praised the role of the Sharjah Private Education Authority in dealing with the pandemic and the efforts it made to develop the educational system in all its categories, under the directives and follow-up of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council discussed a number of proposals submitted by the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, concerned with supporting the means of transport and developing its system through the best operating mechanisms for taxis in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council directed, in coordination with the concerned authorities, to strengthen the transport system in the emirate, provide distinguished services through the best companies operating in the sector, and provide an attractive and stimulating environment for them.

