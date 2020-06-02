UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Executive Council Approves Several Laws Of Public Benefit

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, chaired a remotely held meeting of the Council on Tuesday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the achievement of the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision.

The Council approved the legislative authorisation draft submitted by Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, on a draft decision of the Executive Council regarding the regulating and issuing permits of marine sports in the emirate. The draft was law delegated to concerned committees to go through its legislative cycle.

The Council also approved the legislative authorisation draft submitted by Sharjah Real estate Registration Department, SRERD, on a draft decision of the Executive Council regarding the sale of real estate units in the emirate. The draft was law delegated to concerned committees to go through its legislative cycle.

During the meeting, the Council issued Law No.16 of 2020 regarding administrational fines related to violating the SEC Law No. 21 of 2019, related to training on safety and precaution works in the emirate.

During the meeting Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, presented air quality results during the period March to May, where NO2 emissions were decreased by 70 percent and Ozone by 30 percent.

