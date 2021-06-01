Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service charges

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

The Council discussed several topics on its agenda in line with the vision and the development in the Emirate of Sharjah to serve its citizens and residents.

The Council approved Sharjah Health Authority (SHA) service charges, which enhance the progress of business in the health sector and provide a stimulating environment through the best services, procedures and facilities, and promote all existing and future health facilities.

The Sharjah Health Authority constantly works to adopt different plans to attract the best hospitals, companies and investments in the health sector, contributing in promoting the level of health care and the provision of various treatment methods for all specialties.

During the meeting, the Council approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be concluded between the Sharjah Education Council (SEC) and the Regional Centre for Educational Planning (RCEP)-UNESCO, within the framework of the two parties’ keenness to support cooperation and the implementation of joint educational activities, as well as the desire to unify joint educational efforts in developing and building the capacities of specialists in the field of education, ensuring development of joint research and studies according to the best practices.

The MoU also aims to improve the educational system of the Emirate of Sharjah, and to benefit from the common experiences between the two parties in achieving their strategic goals, contributing in providing equal opportunities in education.

The Council reviewed the response of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) to the recommendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) regarding discussing the Department's policy.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the 18th meeting of the second ordinary session of the 10th legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 AD, discussing the policy of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD).