Sharjah Executive Council Discusses Draft Law Of The Emirate's Cultural Heritage

Sharjah Executive Council discusses draft law of the emirate’s cultural heritage

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, chaired a meeting of the Council on Tuesday, at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council discussed its agenda of the seventh session of the first regular session of the tenth legislative term, which will be held on 5th March, in which the draft law of the cultural heritage in Sharjah will be reviewed.

During the SEC’s meeting, the attendees reviewed the draft law on social welfare in the Emirate of Sharjah, directing the Council to submit the draft law to H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in preparation for its issuance.

The Sharjah Executive Council approved the exemption of vehicle plate leasing fees for taxi service providers in the emirate. A total of 200 vehicle plates per company are exempted for a period of one Calendar year. The total value of the exemptions approved is AED12,960,000, the SEC revealed, noting that the move is part of its initiatives to support the taxi services sector in the emirate.

The Council also approved the recommendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council pertaining to amend the draft law of some of the provisions of Law No. 05 of 2014 regarding the reorganisation of the academy of Police Sciences in the Emirate of Sharjah. The Council directed the lifting of the draft law to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in preparation for its issuance.

