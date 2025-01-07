Open Menu

Sharjah Executive Council Discusses Release Of Impounded Vehicles’ Fees

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, presided over a meeting of the Council, on Tuesday, at the Ruler's office. In attendance were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The Council discussed several items on its agenda aimed at assessing the performance of government departments and agencies, as well as reviewing legal frameworks that bolster the financial sector. These efforts are essential for enhancing the emirate's economic standing and supporting its ongoing growth across various key sectors.

The Council has made a decision regarding the fees associated with the release of impounded vehicles in Sharjah.

This decision applies to all types of vehicles and their owners or drivers within the emirate.

The decision seeks to return vehicles that were impounded for serious offences, which pose a risk to the safety of people and property due to reckless driving and negligence, once the legal impoundment period has expired.

The Council reviewed various plans and initiatives aimed at supporting and preserving the environment, while also working to minimise the use of single-use plastics. These efforts are part of the emirate's ongoing commitment to sustainability and enhance its prominent standing in health and environmental matters.

They emphasised the crucial role of the community and its members in fostering innovative environmental practices.

