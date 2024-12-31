Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integration

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), during its meeting, on Tuesday, issued a decision regarding the establishment and formation of the Higher Committee for Economic Integration in the Emirate of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the SEC meeting held at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

This came in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

During its meeting, the SEC discussed a number of government work topics that enhance the development process witnessed by the emirate in all its sectors and fields, which reflects on the living standards of citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the SEC approved the addition of the category of people with disabilities to the categories covered by SEC Decision No. (19) of 2022 regarding the provision of medical and dental treatment services to elderly citizens in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The SEC approved the general organisational structure draft of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority (SFRA), which supports the Authority’s performance of its competencies through its departments and their human cadres.

The SEC issued a decision regarding the establishment and formation of the Higher Committee for Economic Integration in the Emirate of Sharjah, which aims to prepare a comprehensive strategy for economic development that includes the mainland and free zones, and to set general economic targets and their main sectors and requirements that support the economic structure from legislation and policies, and to enhance cooperation between government entities and coordinate efforts to ensure their integration and non-duplication.

According to the decision, the Higher Committee for Economic Integration in the Emirate of Sharjah will be formed, headed by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, and the membership of each of:

1. Saud Salem Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Director of the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority.

2. Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, Executive Director of the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office.

3. Imad Mohammed Al Ajouz, Director of the Financial Policies Office at the Sharjah Finance Department.

4. Dr. Amr Saleh, Economic Advisor at the Sharjah Economic Development Department.

5. Abdullah Al Kadid Al Mahrazi, Director of the Statistics Department at the Department of Statistics and Community Development.

6. Abdelshafi Al Ashmawi, National Accounts Expert at the Department of Statistics and Community Development.

The SEC also issued a decision regarding granting assistance to owners of homes affected by natural disasters in the Emirate of Sharjah, under which the Sharjah Social Services Department grants assistance to those affected whose homes were damaged as a result of natural disasters occurring in the emirate in accordance with the provisions of the decision.

The decision included the requirements for requesting assistance, which are:

1. The affected person must be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates.

2. The affected person must be a permanent resident of the damaged residence at the time of the damage.

4. The affected person's residence must be located within the borders of the Emirate.

5. The damage must be the result of a natural disaster declared by the relevant competent authorities.

According to the decision, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority and the concerned municipality in the emirate shall assess the effects of damage to residences resulting from natural disasters and issue a report proving the state of damage in accordance with the approved standards and criteria for assessing the effects of damage in the table attached to the decision, based on the request of the affected person within a maximum period of 15 days from the date of the official announcement of the end of the natural disaster.

The head of the Sharjah Social Services Department may, with the approval of the SEC, extend the application submission period if the specified period expires and the affected person did not submit a request to prove the state of damage due to exceptional circumstances.

According to the decision, the Sharjah Social Services Department determines the value of the assistance based on the case verification report, and in accordance with the tables attached to the decision concerned with determining the value of assistance according to the type of disaster.