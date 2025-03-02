Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) As part of the Government Services Design and Development Project, the General Secretariat of the Sharjah Executive Council hosted a series of brainstorming sessions over three weeks, centred around the “Plan Approval and Building Permit” workshop.

This initiative is part of a larger project focused on re-engineering and improving high-priority government services across various departments. The aim is to enhance customer experiences, streamline processes, and reduce the time required for transaction completion, ultimately delivering more efficient government services.

This project aligns with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, to implement a significant transformation in government services. The objective is to better understand customer needs and expectations, increase satisfaction and trust, and elevate the overall quality of life in Sharjah.

The workshop, held at the Sharjah Municipality headquarters, focused on developing future models for plan approval and building permit procedures.

Key officials in attendance included Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Housing Department; Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Department of Municipal Affairs; Hamad Jumaa Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Planning and Survey Department; Asma Rashid bin Taliah, Secretary-General of the Executive Council; Sheikh Saud Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah Digital Department; and Obaid Saeed Al Tuniji, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality.

The session was also attended by senior officials and representatives from other government departments.

The brainstorming sessions brought together a range of managers, specialists, and experts from various departments alongside representatives from private-sector engineering consultancy firms. Their collective goal was to propose innovative technological and administrative solutions to improve service delivery and ensure a faster, more accurate process for plan approval and building permits.

The Sharjah Executive Council Secretariat continues implementing a series of workshops to design and improve government services across different economic and social sectors.