Sharjah Executive Council Holds Workshop On Building Permits
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 03:16 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) As part of the Government Services Design and Development Project, the General Secretariat of the Sharjah Executive Council hosted a series of brainstorming sessions over three weeks, centred around the “Plan Approval and Building Permit” workshop.
This initiative is part of a larger project focused on re-engineering and improving high-priority government services across various departments. The aim is to enhance customer experiences, streamline processes, and reduce the time required for transaction completion, ultimately delivering more efficient government services.
This project aligns with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, to implement a significant transformation in government services. The objective is to better understand customer needs and expectations, increase satisfaction and trust, and elevate the overall quality of life in Sharjah.
The workshop, held at the Sharjah Municipality headquarters, focused on developing future models for plan approval and building permit procedures.
Key officials in attendance included Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Housing Department; Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Department of Municipal Affairs; Hamad Jumaa Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Planning and Survey Department; Asma Rashid bin Taliah, Secretary-General of the Executive Council; Sheikh Saud Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah Digital Department; and Obaid Saeed Al Tuniji, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality.
The session was also attended by senior officials and representatives from other government departments.
The brainstorming sessions brought together a range of managers, specialists, and experts from various departments alongside representatives from private-sector engineering consultancy firms. Their collective goal was to propose innovative technological and administrative solutions to improve service delivery and ensure a faster, more accurate process for plan approval and building permits.
The Sharjah Executive Council Secretariat continues implementing a series of workshops to design and improve government services across different economic and social sectors.
Recent Stories
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
More Stories From Middle East
-
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits5 minutes ago
-
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign22 minutes ago
-
UAE: Hub for startup growth, entrepreneurship37 minutes ago
-
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic1 hour ago
-
At least 37 dead after two passenger buses collide in Bolivia2 hours ago
-
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS3 hours ago
-
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca3 hours ago
-
China's upgraded TP500 civil UAV conducts maiden flight3 hours ago
-
Uganda reports second Ebola death3 hours ago
-
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships14 hours ago
-
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bilateral relations16 hours ago