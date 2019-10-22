UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Executive Council Issues Decision Reducing Traffic Fines By 50%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:00 PM

Sharjah Executive Council issues decision reducing traffic fines by 50%

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) The Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, issued a decision reducing the value of accumulated traffic fines by 50 percent, along with the removal of traffic points from Tuesday, 22nd October, 2019, to January 31, 2020.

This decision came about during the SEC meeting, which was held at the Sharjah Rulers’ Office on Tuesday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and Chairman of the SEC, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, called on all the members of the community and the owners of vehicles to benefit from this decision, and expedite paying their fines during the period specified therein, and to settle their legal status.

He hoped this decision would motivate them to reduce traffic violations and to abide by the regulations and laws that take care of their rights and ensure their security and safety.

During the meeting, the council discussed several issues on its agenda concerning the emirate's affairs and to achieve the vision of the emirate to provide the best services to its citizens and residents.

The meeting also reviewed the report submitted by the Department of e-Government on the delivered services and ways to develop them in accordance with the directives and vision of the emirate in building a knowledge-based society and supporting the overall renaissance in the emirate through the provision of the best and smart e-services according to the world’s highest standards.

Various other general issues concerning Sharjah were also addressed at the meeting and appropriate decisions were taken in this regard.

