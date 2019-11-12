UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Executive Council Issues Resolution Classifying Hotel Establishments

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

Sharjah Executive Council issues resolution classifying hotel establishments

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, chaired a meeting of the Council on Tuesday, at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council was briefed on the presentation by the Sharjah Education Council on "Al Ellmo Noor" project, which was launched under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in 2016.

Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, explained that the project aims to address the cases of uneducated groups of citizens aged 20 and above resulting from the population of Sharjah 2015, indicating the rates of demand for the educational project, which required an increase of the number of centres in the cities and regions of the Emirate.

Al Kaabi pointed to a set of results of the project, in which the ability to write of the students reached 89% and reading to 78% in addition to awareness and education in different fields.

The Council issued Resolution No. 38 of 2019 on the classification of hotel establishments in the Emirate of Sharjah. According to the resolution, the hotel establishments are classified by the Hotel Classification Standards Manual and the Hotel Apartments Classification Standards.

The resolution included a set of articles and items that regulate the classification of hotel establishments and the mechanisms used in their classification in addition to the penalties for violating the provisions of the resolution.

A number of other general issues concerning the Emirate of Sharjah were also addressed at the meeting and proper decisions were taken in this regard.

