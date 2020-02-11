UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Executive Council Reshuffles Rental Dispute Settlement Committees

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 03:00 PM

Sharjah Executive Council reshuffles Rental Dispute Settlement Committees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, chaired a meeting of the Council on Tuesday, at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the Emirate.

After the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed the annual report of the Higher Committee for Human Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah, in which Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Chairman of Directorate of Human Resources, DHR, outlined the most important work of the committee during 2019 and highlighted the outcomes of its meetings.

The Chairman of Directorate of Human Resources touched on the meetings of the Higher Committee and its technical committees, in addition to reviewing legal and grievances cases in order to provide job stability for all employees in the government of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the emendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, on the social welfare draft law in the Emirate of Sharjah, and directed the Council to study the emendations and submit it to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in preparation for its issuance.

The Council issued Resolution No. 4 of 2020, to reshuffle the committees for the settlement of rental disputes in the Emirate of Sharjah. It also issued Resolution No. 5 of 2020, promoting the director of Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties.

Sharjah Executive Council issued Resolution No. 6 of 2020, to promote and appoint the director of the Sharjah Housing Department.

The meeting was concluded by reviewing numbers of Emiri Decrees issued by the Sharjah Ruler.

Your Thoughts and Comments

