Sharjah Executive Council restructures rental dispute settlement committees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), issued decision No. (4) of 2021 to reform the rental dispute settlement committees in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Based on Article (21) of Law No. (2) of 2007 regarding the regulation of the relationship between the landlord and the tenant in the Emirate of Sharjah and its executive regulations and amendments thereto, eight committees are established to settle rental disputes in the Emirate of Sharjah, two appeals committees and five execution departments, and they are distributed as follows: The first committee is headed by Judge Humaaid Eldien Suleiman, with the membership of: 1. Hamad Gharib Al Mahmoud.

The second committee is headed by Judge Yahya Abdul Jabbar Al-Ani, with the membership of: 1. Obaid Salem Al Khayal.

The third committee is headed by Judge Asami Mohamed Kishk, with the membership of: 1. Hamad Gharib Al Mahmoud.

The fourth Committee is headed by Judge Hussam Hassan Al-Hamour, with the membership of: 1. Obaid Salem Al Khayal.

The fifth Committee is headed by Judge Ghaleb Ahmed Al-Kaloub, with the membership of: 1. Ali Hamid Hamdan Al-Marashda.

The sixth Committee is headed by Judge Mohamed Hassan Al-Marzouki, with the membership of: 1. Hassan Hareb Al-Mandhari.

The seventh committee is headed by Judge Hisham El-Sayed Ahmed Awadin, with the membership of: 1. Hassan Hareb Al-Mandhari.

The eighth committee is headed by Judge Dr. Abdullah Salem Al-Naqbi, with the membership of: 1. Ali Hamid Hamdan Al-Marashda.

The First Appeal Committee is headed by Judge Salem Matar Al Hosani, with the membership of: 1. Judge Dr. Yaqoub Yousef Al Hammadi, at the Sharjah Federal Court of Appeal.

The Second Appeal Committee is chaired by Judge Ahmed Butti Obaid Al Muhairi, and membership: 1. Judge Dr. Omar Obaid Al Ghoul, Sharjah Federal Court of Appeal.

2. Judge Dr. Abdul Rahim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Amoudi, at the Sharjah Federal Court of Appeal.

The first Execution Department to be headed by Judge Al Habib bin Boubaker Hamzah, Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance.

The second Execution Department to be headed by Judge Saleh Hussain Al Hammadi, Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance.

The third Execution Department to be headed by Judge Dr. Walid Khamis Al-Khadim, Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance.

The fourth Execution Department to be headed by Judge Wael Ahmed Abdullah, Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance.

The fifth Execution Department to be headed by Judge Abdullah Ali Zainal, Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance.

According to the decision, the Judge Dr. Mohamed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance would have the overall supervision of the rent dispute settlement and appeals committees and the mentioned enforcement departments.

Judge Ahmed Rashid Al-Salman, Chairman of the Sharjah Federal Court of Appeal, is also responsible for carrying out technical and administrative inspections on the judgments and decisions of the aforementioned rent dispute settlement and appeals committees.

The committees are affiliated to the Municipality of Sharjah, financially and administratively.

The decision specified the term of membership in the committees for two years, and the committees will continue to conduct their work at the end of their term until new committees are appointed, and those whose membership term has expired may be reappointed.

The committees continue to hold their sessions during the judicial recess, in coordination with the Judicial Inspection Department at the Ministry of Justice.

The SEC’s Resolution No. (4) of 2020 on the restructuring of the rental dispute settlement committees in the Emirate of Sharjah and its amendments shall be canceled.

This decision is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities are required to implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.