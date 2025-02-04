Open Menu

Sharjah Executive Council Reviews Changes To Military Retirement Legislation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Sharjah Executive Council reviews changes to military retirement legislation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 4th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its regular meeting today, led by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, Aand attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, at the Ruler’s Office.

During the meeting, the Council discussed various important topics related to improving government services in the emirate. They focused on plans to enhance infrastructure and track the progress of development projects in different areas.

The Council recently discussed some important updates related to retirement benefits for military personnel in Sharjah. They reviewed changes made by the Sharjah Consultative Council to a draft law and decided to send this draft to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for approval.

In an effort to support young Emirati entrepreneurs, the Council approved a plan to reduce fees for specific projects backed by the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD). This exemption will cut government fees in half for 83 innovative projects over the next two years. These projects cover a wide range of businesses and are spread throughout various cities and areas in the emirate.

Additionally, the Council looked over a presentation regarding the rules governing private healthcare in Sharjah. They discussed improvements to the licensing process for health facilities and how to better manage the work of health professionals in those facilities.

The Council also endorsed recommendations from the presentation that focus on speeding up the digital services offered by the Sharjah Health Authority. They emphasised the importance of enhancing these services to ensure a high standard of care for everyone.

Related Topics

Sharjah Young Progress February From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses UAE SWAT Challenge 2 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 competitions

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council reviews changes to milit ..

Sharjah Executive Council reviews changes to military retirement legislation

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Ai Everything Global 2026

Abu Dhabi to host Ai Everything Global 2026

18 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Police Colleg ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Police College graduation ceremony

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to inaug ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to inaugurate Horse & Cattle Show on F ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to further strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan wants to further strengthen bilateral ties with Japan: Chairman Senate

27 minutes ago
Balance population essential for copping challenge ..

Balance population essential for copping challenges of future: Abdullah

27 minutes ago
 Solidarity expression strengthens bound between pe ..

Solidarity expression strengthens bound between people of Kashmir, Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on World Cancer Day

27 minutes ago
 ATC extends Swati's interim bail till Feb 12 in Ma ..

ATC extends Swati's interim bail till Feb 12 in May-9 cases

27 minutes ago
 Balochistan has potential to become main center of ..

Balochistan has potential to become main center of economic for country: Governo ..

27 minutes ago
 Ahsan highlights universities’ role in promoting ..

Ahsan highlights universities’ role in promoting research for national develop ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East