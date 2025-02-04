Sharjah Executive Council reviews changes to military retirement legislation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 4th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its regular meeting today, led by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, Aand attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, at the Ruler’s Office.

During the meeting, the Council discussed various important topics related to improving government services in the emirate. They focused on plans to enhance infrastructure and track the progress of development projects in different areas.

The Council recently discussed some important updates related to retirement benefits for military personnel in Sharjah. They reviewed changes made by the Sharjah Consultative Council to a draft law and decided to send this draft to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for approval.

In an effort to support young Emirati entrepreneurs, the Council approved a plan to reduce fees for specific projects backed by the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD). This exemption will cut government fees in half for 83 innovative projects over the next two years. These projects cover a wide range of businesses and are spread throughout various cities and areas in the emirate.

Additionally, the Council looked over a presentation regarding the rules governing private healthcare in Sharjah. They discussed improvements to the licensing process for health facilities and how to better manage the work of health professionals in those facilities.

The Council also endorsed recommendations from the presentation that focus on speeding up the digital services offered by the Sharjah Health Authority. They emphasised the importance of enhancing these services to ensure a high standard of care for everyone.