Sharjah Executive Council Reviews Changes To Military Retirement Legislation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 10:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 4th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its regular meeting today, led by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, Aand attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, at the Ruler’s Office.
During the meeting, the Council discussed various important topics related to improving government services in the emirate. They focused on plans to enhance infrastructure and track the progress of development projects in different areas.
The Council recently discussed some important updates related to retirement benefits for military personnel in Sharjah. They reviewed changes made by the Sharjah Consultative Council to a draft law and decided to send this draft to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for approval.
In an effort to support young Emirati entrepreneurs, the Council approved a plan to reduce fees for specific projects backed by the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD). This exemption will cut government fees in half for 83 innovative projects over the next two years. These projects cover a wide range of businesses and are spread throughout various cities and areas in the emirate.
Additionally, the Council looked over a presentation regarding the rules governing private healthcare in Sharjah. They discussed improvements to the licensing process for health facilities and how to better manage the work of health professionals in those facilities.
The Council also endorsed recommendations from the presentation that focus on speeding up the digital services offered by the Sharjah Health Authority. They emphasised the importance of enhancing these services to ensure a high standard of care for everyone.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 competitions
Sharjah Executive Council reviews changes to military retirement legislation
Abu Dhabi to host Ai Everything Global 2026
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Police College graduation ceremony
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to inaugurate Horse & Cattle Show on F ..
Pakistan wants to further strengthen bilateral ties with Japan: Chairman Senate
Balance population essential for copping challenges of future: Abdullah
Solidarity expression strengthens bound between people of Kashmir, Pakistan
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on World Cancer Day
ATC extends Swati's interim bail till Feb 12 in May-9 cases
Balochistan has potential to become main center of economic for country: Governo ..
Ahsan highlights universities’ role in promoting research for national develop ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 competitions3 minutes ago
-
Russian archaeologists uncover Late Neolithic settlements3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Executive Council reviews changes to military retirement legislation3 minutes ago
-
National Library & Archives celebrates national journey of Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan3 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host Ai Everything Global 202618 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Police College graduation ceremony18 minutes ago
-
UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss fraternal ties, regional developments48 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives UAE ambassadors, diplomatic representatives participating in 19th Forum of UA ..1 hour ago
-
Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation to launch transformational projects in 20251 hour ago
-
UAE President receives Zayed Award for Human Fraternity recipients, jury members1 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of MoU between MBRSC, Thales Alenia Space1 hour ago
-
DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,2 hours ago