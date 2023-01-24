Sharjah Executive Council reviews IGCF’s report of recommendations

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the SEC's meeting on Tuesday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.

The meeting discussed several topics on its agenda and followed up on the performance of government agencies, reviewing the progress of work in development projects.

It reviewed the report of recommendations of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), which aims to develop government communication in Sharjah and provide solutions to deal with the emirate's challenges.

The report included the forum's recommendations since its launch in 2012, and what has been accomplished in Sharjah.

The council hailed the Sharjah Government Media Bureau and its efforts in developing the government communication system in the emirate. It directed the implementation of the 11th edition of the forum's recommendations in coordination with the concerned authorities.

The council discussed the government services development project, which is part of the Sharjah government's plans for continuous improvement and development.

The report included previous initiatives and programmes such as launching a government services guide and setting up high standards to enhance the services' quality, in addition to flexible plans that keep up with the rapid development of lifestyles and technologies.

The SEC praised the council's General Secretariat efforts in constantly coordinating with various government entities to develop high-quality services, stressing that all parties should cooperate in developing government services.

