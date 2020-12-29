SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sharjah Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of SEC at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

The Council discussed a number of important government issues and ways to develop the work system in local authorities, institutions and departments, in line with the comprehensive development adopted by the Emirate.

It reviewed the report submitted by Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), on the positive effects of the Sharjah government’s incentives in supporting the travel and air transport sector, and which contributed to mitigating the economic impacts of various sectors, most notably the travel and air transport sector.

The report dealt with the support provided by the Sharjah government to the aviation sector, including aviation and maintenance companies, which covered all operational and commercial aspects of companies operating at Sharjah International Airport and shed light on how such effective initiatives strengthened the fruitful cooperation between the authority and its strategic partners.

SEC then reviewed the report of the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS) on the remote work system in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the report valued the efforts of SEC in adopting an advanced digital system that had a great impact on reducing the effects of the repercussions of the pandemic.

The report revealed SDTPS’s ability to adapt to various challenges by providing various electronic services through communication platforms and launching a number of initiatives, and the remote work experience reflected the flexibility of procedures and the speed of response to variables.

The Council also reviewed the Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority (SDAA) response to the recommendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council on its policy, praising the recommendations made that would improve the mechanism and methodology in it. The report also dealt with SDAA’s plans to put into practice many recommendations.