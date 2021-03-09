Sharjah Executive Council reviews strategic plan of Age-friendly Cities membership

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday chaired the Council's meeting at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.

Several topics on its agenda on various sectors and plans to develop government services in line with the development in the Emirate of Sharjah were discussed.

The council reviewed the strategic plan to follow up the membership of the Emirate of Sharjah in WHO Global Network for Age-friendly Cities including its objectives to provide an environment for the elderly through developing all capabilities to perform all activities and services that ensure the integration of the elderly in society.

It approved the strategic plan 2021-2023, including 44 activities with the participation of 29 entities. The council set several objectives, including the development of the initiatives and services provided for the elderly, enhancing the responsibility of the private sector towards the elderly, spreading the culture of Age-Friendly City’s standards in Sharjah, raising community awareness of Age-Friendly City, enabling the elderly to share their experiences and launching initiatives that contribute to integrating the elderly in the society.

The report included the outcomes achieved by the strategic plan during 2017-2020, through which more than 40 initiatives and activities were implemented in line with the aspects of Age-Friendly City.

The council’s members extended their gratitude to all employees for following the membership of the Emirate of Sharjah in the WHO Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and all participated parties for their unlimited efforts in achieving the desired objectives to serve the elderly and enhance their role in the development of the society.

The council also reviewed the report of Sharjah Economic Development Department on indicators of performing business and the department’s endeavour to enhance the economic work, including many indicators for the growing movement of economic activities and a set of recommendations that would facilitate practising business and stimulate the economic environment. The council approved the submitted recommendations and directed them to coordinate with the competent authorities.

The council approved a memorandum submitted by Municipalities Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock Department including a contract that contributes to regulating the use of farms in Sharjah in breeding and developing livestock and the provision of appropriate services.