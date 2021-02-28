Sharjah explores avenues of intercultural cooperation with French officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah has facilitated an intercultural dialogue with senior officials from France to further strengthen cultural and academic ties and discuss opportunities for partnerships between Sharjah and the French Republic.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, accompanied by Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, received Mohamed Beldjoudi, Director and General Delegate middle East, Alliance Française, and discussed the possibility of bringing an Alliance Française centre to the Emirate to disseminate French art, literature, language, and culture to UAE’s citizens and residents.

This was the second meeting held between the two parties to discuss the ongoing developments for the cultural centre’s establishment in Sharjah alongside talks to bolster cultural and academic collaborations.

Sheikh Fahim emphasised the historical ties between Sharjah and Paris in several fields, noting that the establishment of an Alliance Française centre in the emirate would be an opportunity for residents in Sharjah and across the UAE to gain greater insights into the rich history and culture of France.

The Chairman noted that the meetings aimed to advance the bilateral relationship and sought to follow up on the implementation of past recommendations and agreements.

The French delegation commended Sharjah's efforts in building relationships with cities around the world, especially in the fields of art, culture and literature, and lauded its continuous endeavour to expose UAE citizens and residents to the diversity of cultures around the world.

Following the discussions, the French delegation visited the University of Sharjah, where they were briefed on the university's activities and development projects.