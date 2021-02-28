UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Explores Avenues Of Intercultural Cooperation With French Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 02:45 PM

Sharjah explores avenues of intercultural cooperation with French officials

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah has facilitated an intercultural dialogue with senior officials from France to further strengthen cultural and academic ties and discuss opportunities for partnerships between Sharjah and the French Republic.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, accompanied by Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, received Mohamed Beldjoudi, Director and General Delegate middle East, Alliance Française, and discussed the possibility of bringing an Alliance Française centre to the Emirate to disseminate French art, literature, language, and culture to UAE’s citizens and residents.

This was the second meeting held between the two parties to discuss the ongoing developments for the cultural centre’s establishment in Sharjah alongside talks to bolster cultural and academic collaborations.

Sheikh Fahim emphasised the historical ties between Sharjah and Paris in several fields, noting that the establishment of an Alliance Française centre in the emirate would be an opportunity for residents in Sharjah and across the UAE to gain greater insights into the rich history and culture of France.

The Chairman noted that the meetings aimed to advance the bilateral relationship and sought to follow up on the implementation of past recommendations and agreements.

The French delegation commended Sharjah's efforts in building relationships with cities around the world, especially in the fields of art, culture and literature, and lauded its continuous endeavour to expose UAE citizens and residents to the diversity of cultures around the world.

Following the discussions, the French delegation visited the University of Sharjah, where they were briefed on the university's activities and development projects.

Related Topics

World France UAE Sharjah Paris Alliance Middle East From Government

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan ..

33 minutes ago

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime dev ..

48 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up ..

1 hour ago

Palestinians commend UAE&#039;s move to provide CO ..

1 hour ago

China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 113.67 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.