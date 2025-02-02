Sharjah Family Affairs Committee Unveils 2025 Plans
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) The Family Affairs Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council held a meeting, on Saturday, as part of its activities for the second ordinary session of the 11th legislative term, at the council's headquarters in Sharjah. The committee addressed various family and community-related issues and reviewed its planned initiatives for 2025.
The meeting was chaired by Saeed Matar bin Hamed Al Tunaiji, the Committee Chairman, who stressed the importance of collaboration between all relevant entities, both governmental and community-based, to ensure the committee’s goals are met in improving family life in Sharjah.
This meeting is part of the committee's ongoing work to advance its role in tackling family-related challenges in Sharjah.
It reaffirms the Consultative Council’s commitment to providing comprehensive support for families across various sectors.
The committee also shared its focus on family support within the Emirate, outlining plans to strengthen family unity, ensure a balance between family members' rights and duties, and improve family stability for a better quality of life.
The meeting also discussed the committee’s goals for 2025, stressing the need for continued improvements in family services, raising awareness about family issues, and intensifying efforts in key areas such as family counselling, psychological and social support, and training programmes that empower families to face challenges effectively.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans3 minutes ago
-
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability1 hour ago
-
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion3 hours ago
-
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force3 hours ago
-
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 20244 hours ago
-
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 202513 hours ago
-
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma Raducanu meets Marke ..14 hours ago
-
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entrepreneurs15 hours ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed bin Zayed Universit ..15 hours ago
-
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields15 hours ago
-
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent15 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain16 hours ago