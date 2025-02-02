Open Menu

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee Unveils 2025 Plans

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) The Family Affairs Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council held a meeting, on Saturday, as part of its activities for the second ordinary session of the 11th legislative term, at the council's headquarters in Sharjah. The committee addressed various family and community-related issues and reviewed its planned initiatives for 2025.

The meeting was chaired by Saeed Matar bin Hamed Al Tunaiji, the Committee Chairman, who stressed the importance of collaboration between all relevant entities, both governmental and community-based, to ensure the committee’s goals are met in improving family life in Sharjah.

This meeting is part of the committee's ongoing work to advance its role in tackling family-related challenges in Sharjah.

It reaffirms the Consultative Council’s commitment to providing comprehensive support for families across various sectors.

The committee also shared its focus on family support within the Emirate, outlining plans to strengthen family unity, ensure a balance between family members' rights and duties, and improve family stability for a better quality of life.

The meeting also discussed the committee’s goals for 2025, stressing the need for continued improvements in family services, raising awareness about family issues, and intensifying efforts in key areas such as family counselling, psychological and social support, and training programmes that empower families to face challenges effectively.

