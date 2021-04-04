Sharjah ‘Family Book’ to reorganise citizens under 10 administrative divisions

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) Under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Organising Committee of the Family Book For Citizen in the Emirate of Sharjah, affiliated with the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD), held its first meeting on Sunday, at the Sharjah Municipality Headquarters to reorganise the registration of the families of the emirate’s citizens in accordance with the new administrative divisions of the emirate.

The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of DSCD.

In attendance at the meeting were Brigadier General Jamal Fadhil Butti Al-Abdouli, Director of the Identity and Nationality Department – Emirate of Sharjah; Counselor Dr. Mansour Muhammad bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah; Salem Ali Salem Ahmed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Municipal Council; Dr. Suleiman Abdullah Suleiman Al-Zaabi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Kalba City; Hamid Saif Khalifa bin Samha Al Shamsi, Head of Al Hamriya Municipal Council; Sultan Muhammad Muadad Houdin Al Ketbi, head of the Al Madam Municipal Council; and Mohammed Abdullah Rashid Halees Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al Batayeh District.

At the meeting, the committee discussed plans to reorganise the registration of the citizens of Sharjah and redistribute them among 10 towns in accordance with the Emiri Decree No. (2) of 2021, issued by H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah.

The 10 towns are: Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Abu Musa, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Al Madam, Dibba, Mleiha, Al Hamriya and Al Batayeh. Members also discussed coordination strategies with various government bodies to ensure that the redistribution process does not affect citizens and their records in said governmental entities.

During the meeting, Salem bin Darwish was appointed as Secretary of the Committee.

Commenting on the meeting, Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, said: "The Emiri decree is aligned with the urban development and expansion plans of the emirate and plays a pivotal role in providing accurate classified data on the demographics of Sharjah. It enables the government to provide optimum services to achieve greater development and prosperity."

He added: "Serving the emirate is a shared goal that can be realised only through fruitful partnership and cooperation with various bodies and institutions operating in the emirate. The committee is looking forward to reorganising citizens' family books and attain the goals for which this committee was established."

Salem Ali Salem Ahmed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Municipal Council, said: "Under the leadership of the Ruler of Sharjah, the ongoing comprehensive development strategy for the emirate to facilitate urban and demographic expansion, calls for the redistribution of citizens' family books in line with the new administrative divisions as stipulated by Emiri Decree No. (2) of 2021."

He pointed out that updating the data of citizens' family books in line with the decree helps facilitate the work of various government bodies and lays the groundwork for citizens to receive more benefits and services in the future.

The Emiri Decree No. (2) of 2021, issued on March 28, 2021, stipulates the establishment of a temporary committee named ‘Organising Committee of the Family Book For Citizen in the Emirate of Sharjah’ to reorganise the registration of the families of the emirate's citizens and update it to match the existing administrative districts.