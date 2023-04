(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2023 (WAM) – Sharjah FC was crowned champion of the 2022 -2023 UAE President’s Cup, played at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Friday.

Sharjah won the cup for the second running year and the tenth time in its history in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.