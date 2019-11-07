Sharjah FDI Forum to hold Dubai Financial Market roundtable session

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) The 5th Sharjah FDI Forum, which will be held on 11th and 12th November, 2019, will host a roundtable session of the Dubai Financial Market to discuss initial public offerings, IPOs, and opportunities in capital markets.

Five workshops will also take place on the sidelines of the forum, which will be held at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, JRCC, in Sharjah, under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Nearly 1,500 regional and international business leaders will take part in the forum, which will host 54 speakers over 12 sessions.

The two-day event, held under the theme, "Future Trends in Foreign Direct Investment," is being organised by the Sharjah FDI Office, "Invest in Sharjah," an affiliate of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq.

The workshops scheduled on the first day will include a "Youth Circle," a Federal Youth Authority initiative, which will hold a discussion session, titled, "The Future of Youth in the Era of Digital Enterprise," with the participation of Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq; Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Media City, Shams; Hussain Mohammed Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, and Mo Gawdat, Bestselling Author and Former Chief Business Officer of Google X.

Making his debut at the forum, Gawdat will take part in a book signing of his famous work, "Solve for Happy.

"

The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department will hold a workshop, titled, "Investing in Sharjah Real Estate Projects," which will host Obaid Abdelrahman Al Madhlom Al Suwaidi, Director of Real Estate Entrepreneurship, and Abdalla Ibrahim Al Zarouni, Director of Real Estate Transactions Management.

Another workshop, titled, "The Role of Government in Supporting Entrepreneurs," will be hosted by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation, "Ruwad."

On the second and final day of the forum, WAVTEQ will host a workshop, titled, "The Future of FDI," which will be followed by an interactive session, titled, "Women in Business." During the workshop, preeminent global FDI expert, Dr. Henry Loewendahl, Founder and CEO of WAVTEQ, will highlight the latest evidence on global and regional FDI trends.

During the roundtable, which will be held on the second day, IPO experts will offer practical guidance on the key stages of going public through an IPO, with the attendance of Saeed Mansoor Al Awar, Co-Head in the middle East of Rothschild and Co., Mohammed Fahmi, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, and Ahmed Ibrahim, Partner at Matouk Bassiouny and Ibrahim Law Firm.

The forum will also highlight regional and international FDI trends and vital sectors in need of greater investment, such as renewable energy, healthcare and technology.