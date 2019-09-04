Sharjah FDI Forum’s to spotlight radical transformations in world economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the fifth edition of the Sharjah FDI Forum will begin on November 11 carrying the theme, ‘Future Trends in Foreign Direct Investment’.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (invest in Sharjah), an affiliate of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the two-day forum will highlight the key changes being experienced by the global economy through an array of discussions focused on issues of common interest and led by local, regional and international economists.

The forum will address the influences in foreign investment trends at the global level and discuss the dimensions and implications of the expected consequences and impact on emerging and developed economies, as well as on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in view of the competition among global economic powers. It will discuss the future of global trade, transportation and distribution networks and the mechanisms of steering capital flows towards quality and value-add economic sectors.

The forum’s topics will offer a scientific methodology to study the relationship between the changes in global economic trends at the sectoral and geographical level on the one hand, and on the other, the impact and contribution of the development of financial, technological and human capital skills on FDI momentum and subsequently on sustainable development goals.

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), affirmed that the Sharjah FDI Forum has established its regional and global position as a platform for responsible investment committed to sustaining growth, stability of markets and protecting the interests of partners around the world.

Al Sarkal remarked that the forum communicates the message of the Emirate of Sharjah and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, embodied in His Highness’s historical words: "Real economic growth is measured by social output, that is, the positive shifts in the level of security, stability and quality of life".

Al Sarkal added: "Global FDI is seeing significant transformations that are intertwined with broader geopolitical realities.

We are confident that the world will move forward in the development process, face the challenges and enhance opportunities and achievements through a better understanding of these transformations."

Sharjah FDI Forum reinforces international investors’ confidence in regional markets For his part, Mohammad Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), underscored that the Sharjah FDI Forum has strengthened Sharjah’s position as a regional and global hub for the inflow of foreign investments and formation of key international partnerships. He also reiterated the forum’s importance as a platform to analyse and study investment process concepts and global market trends.

He noted that the fifth edition’s theme ‘Future Trends in Foreign Direct Investment’ portrays the forum’s dedication to contribute to responsible efforts to maintain sustainable growth and protect and promote achievements of economic sectors and the public throughout the long evolutionary process of both local and global economies.

Al Musharrkh underscored that the forum plays a significant role in reinforcing foreign investors’ confidence in regional markets and enhancing stakeholder partnerships, with its focus on promoting strategic distribution of capital to facilitate inclusive and sustainable growth across economic structures.

"The more modern technologies and diversified market sectors emerge, the bigger challenges we face in pinning down drivers of growth. We are confident that we will overcome many of these challenges during our discussions with our regional and international partners during the forum," he added.

The fourth edition of the Sharjah FDI Forum was organised in December 2018 under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Economies’. It convened a stellar cast of international economists and received considerable regional and global attention, given the important discussions held at the event. Topics included the role of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) in shaping the future of economies and monitoring the development dimension of investments. The forum also discussed the impact of the value-added tax (VAT) on consumer and investment markets in the countries that implemented it, as well as the impact of digital transformation on private sector and investments.