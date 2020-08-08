Sharjah FDI Office webinar to guide businesses on how to thrive in the current economic climate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2020) The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), an affiliate of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), will be turning the spotlight on how businesses can weather the challenging economic climate set in the wake of the Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, at a live, free-to-attend webinar it is hosting next Wednesday, August 12.

Eminent speakers include Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Muhairi - Director, Sharjah Health Authority; Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh - CEO, Invest in Sharjah; Ismail Ali Abdulla - CEO, Strata; Ismael Touq - Sharjah Open Innovation Lab Manager, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park); and Mohammed Javeed - Business Excellence Manager, Falcon Pack Industries LLC.

They will engage the audience with their successful experiences in navigating the current economic realities by tapping into shifting market requirements and innovatively changing their product and service lines to meet new demands.

Titled ‘Shifting Mindsets and Business Resilience’, the interactive virtual session will focus on lessons struggling businesses can learn from companies that had a contingency plan in place for such emergency situations and have stayed buoyant despite the crisis by shifting or investing in new industries. Business heads will be able to learn how to adapt to the new reality by shifting production lines, modifying operations, and embracing new technology.

For instance, Strata, Mubadala Investment Company’s aerospace manufacturing subsidiary, adapted by tying up with Honeywell to produce the face masks at its Al Ain facility. Immensa Technology Labs, a 3D printing company located at SRTI Park, rose to the occasion by ramping up production of 3D-printed face masks and face shields. Aluminium food container manufacturer Falcon Pack started manufacturing hygiene packs to make up the shortfall.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah said: "Historically, forward thinking organisations with strong contingency plans have responded better to the business impacts of any crisis situations or emergencies. Similarly, technology savvy companies that had already existing response teams and remote working facilities have been able to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 much more effectively."

He added: "Invest in Sharjah has always been at the forefront to create investor awareness and enhance Sharjah’s appeal as a top destination in the region for business and investments. In keeping with the current situation, we have taken our efforts online to support global as well as local businesses with expert consultation and help them explore new and emerging FDI opportunities in Sharjah’s key sectors. I am sure this webinar will provide attendees insightful and actionable guidance on steering through the existing and future challenges the pandemic poses to their enterprises."