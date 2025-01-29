Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The inaugural edition of the Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL) has come to a close, after welcoming an impressive gathering of over 10,000 visitors.

Over four days, the festival, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), transformed the outdoor spaces of University City Hall in Sharjah into a hub of creativity, dialogue, and celebration under the theme “The Tale of Africa.”

The festival featured 29 esteemed writers from the UAE and across Africa, who shared their stories, insights, and heritage through a carefully curated programme of activities, including 8 panel discussions and 3 inspiring keynotes, in addition to 12 interactive workshops for children.

Commenting on the conclusion of the inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, emphasised the festival’s role as a cultural bridge between the UAE and the diverse, rich cultures of the African continent, saying, “SFAL showcased the beauty of African peoples preserving their authentic customs and heritage. The festival demonstrated that culture is an invaluable treasure, offering profound insights into the history of communities through mediums such as the written word, folk tales, traditional music, and handicrafts. These elements not only preserve heritage but also inspire the world.”

Al Ameri further noted, “The festival aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to position literature as the centrepiece of global cultural dialogue. Under the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, we have established this event as a cultural platform that elevates Sharjah's global standing as a hub for creative and intellectual exchange.

We remain committed to solidifying the role of this festival in uniting creators and promoting the authentic cultural values that connect people and enrich human communication.”

SFAL celebrated the intersection of African literature, art, and heritage through a vibrant programme of discussions, workshops, and performances. Highlights included “Far Beyond Wakanda,” exploring Africa's cultural impact on global storytelling, and creative workshops on traditional crafts like pottery and jewellery-making.

The festival also offered immersive experiences such as traditional drumming, storytelling, culinary workshops in the “Cookery Corner,” and diverse food stalls, creating a sensory journey into Africa’s cultural richness.

Entertainment featured enthralling cultural performances, including South African opera singer Ann Masina, whose blend of traditional rhythms and contemporary melodies resonated deeply. The Masaka kids Africana from Uganda brought infectious energy, while acrobatic and roaming performances showcased the diversity of African heritage.

On the final day, intellectual engagement and cultural immersion took centre stage. Kenyan novelist Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor reflected on The Dragonfly Sea, offering insights into East African cultural worlds, while Ugandan-British novelist Jennifer Makumbi captivated audiences with themes of identity and resilience in The First Woman. A session titled “Crafting Characters Free from Time Constraints” explored African narratives’ timeless relevance, featuring distinguished writers.