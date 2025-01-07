Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL) will feature over 37 celebrated Emirati and African authors, including Nobel laureates, representing more than 10 nations.

Running from 24th to 27th January at University City, Sharjah, the festival aims to highlight Africa’s creative heritage and deepen its connections with the Arab world.

At the heart of the festival, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), are Nobel laureates Wole Soyinka and Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose towering contributions to African and global literature resonate with audiences worldwide.

The inaugural edition will bring together African writers alongside Emirati authors who represent the literary renaissance in the UAE. The list includes Dr. Abdulaziz Almusallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Dr. Mariam Alhashmi, a literary critic; and writer Salha Obaid. They will join poet and writer Shaikha Al Mutairi, Ali Al Abdan, poet and media personality Mohammed Al-Habsi, and writer Eman Alyousuf.

The roster of literati includes Nigerian lawyer and literacy advocate Ifeoma Esiri, celebrated for founding ZODML libraries to make knowledge accessible to underprivileged communities. Nigerian novelist Chika Unigwe, whose works have been translated into numerous languages and explore human relationships and women's issues, further enriches the event's intellectual offerings.

The event will see the participation of Nigerian writer Lola Shoneyin who supports contemporary African voices. Literary consultant and curator Emmanuella Aminat Bawa-Allah adds his expertise to the festival's vibrant discussions. Tendai Huchu, an award-winning author renowned for his imaginative narratives in science fiction and fantasy, joins the festival from Zimbabwe.

Nigerian-American Nnedi Okorafor, whose works have earned a place on The New York Times bestseller list and garnered prestigious accolades such as the Hugo and Nebula Awards—as well as the Wole Soyinka prize for African Literature for her debut novel Zahrah the Windseeker—will also participate in the event.

Ugandan novelist Jennifer Makumbi, famed for her critically acclaimed work The First Woman, which won the Jhalak Prize and was shortlisted for global awards, and Nigerian poet and artist Wana Udobang, whose multidisciplinary work explores themes of identity and empowerment.

Highlighting the festival’s diverse appeal, Kenyan storyteller Mara Menzies will captivate audiences with her blend of traditional oral storytelling and contemporary theatre, having won the Stage Award for Excellence at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022.

The festival also showcases leading African literary figures, including Nigerian engineer and author Wole Talabi, whose novel Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon has been recognised as one of the top ten works of science fiction.

Kenyan publisher Wendy Njoroge, co-founder of Soma Nami Books, joins the lineup. She is celebrated for her initiatives to promote African literature.

The event also honours specialists in African literary history, such as Nigerian poet and performance artist Deborah Johnson, known for her impactful works addressing youth and community issues. Kenyan writer Yvonne Owuor delves into Africa's history and culture through her compelling narratives, shining light on the continent's rich past.

Nigerian creator Abdulkareem Baba Aminu, celebrated for his graphic novels and contributions to Afrofuturism—with works extending into journalism and television—represents a bold and innovative voice in African literature.

Adding further depth to the festival is Nigerian poet and psychiatrist Dami Ajayi, whose works such as A Woman’s Body Is a Country explores themes of identity and humanity. Joining him is Ghanaian author Cheryl Ntumy, who has excelled in speculative fiction, with her writings featured in prestigious literary journals worldwide. Nigerian novelist Nnamdi Ehirim adds to the event's depth with his politically charged works that tackle coming-of-age themes and identity in complex contexts.

Kenyan author and literary critic Peter Kimani adds another highlight to the festival, celebrated for his novel Dance of the Jakaranda, named one of The New York Times’ notable books of 2017. From Botswana, Kenanao Phele, co-founder of the Gaborone Book Festival, brings her insights into the literary scene of Southern Africa.

The festival also features Nigerian writer Fatima Bala, whose works Broken and Hafsa Bibi explore compelling narratives, alongside Nigerian physician and writer Dr. Olakun Soyinka, known for combining his work in medicine and public health with his literary endeavours, and Zimbabwean author Petina Gappah, a writer who seamlessly blends literature, law, and diplomacy in acclaimed books like “The Book of Memory and Out of Darkness.”

Adding an artistic and cultural dimension to the festival, South African soprano Ann Mckayzie’s evocative performances promise to resonate with attendees, having excelled in global artistic productions. Nigerian filmmaker and music producer Ade Bantu, leader of the renowned band BANTU, brings vibrant energy with his creative initiatives. Maryam Bukar Hassan, an internationally acclaimed performance poet known as "Islamic Melodies," champions African creative culture and youth empowerment, particularly among young women, through her work.

