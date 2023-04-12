Sharjah Finance Department announces it will pay government employees salaries on 18th April

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) announced that the salaries of Sharjah government employees would be paid ahead of schedule on the 18th of April to allow families to prepare for the feast of Eid Al Fitr.

The decision aligns with the UAE Federal government's state-level announcement.

Under the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Finance Department is keen to contribute to providing and securing the best environment for employees and their families while they celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

Among the manifestations of this was the decision to pay salaries early, which will enable employees to fulfil their families' needs and provide for Eid's requirements. The decision confirms the approach of the Sharjah government and is based on the directives of the Sharjah Ruler regarding the importance and necessity of ensuring employees and their families are happy.