Sharjah Finance Department Links 'Tahseel' System With Global Payment Wallets

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

Sharjah Finance Department links 'Tahseel' system with global payment wallets

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) has begun procedures for linking and integrating the smart receipt system "Tahseel" with the global digital payment wallets Apple Pay, Google Pay and samsung Pay, in cooperation with Mashreq Bank, for e-commerce via the internet and apps.

The move is considered the first of its kind in the UAE to facilitate payment processes in completing government transactions.

Currently, customers of the smart receipt system - around two million customer - can now pay through these three digital wallets, which provide customers with the ease of completing payments safely and seamlessly, whilst maintaining privacy and security levels.

Waleed Al Sayegh, Director-General of Sharjah Finance Department, said, "Connecting the smart receipt system, Tahseel, with global electronic payment wallets is the first step of its kind, and it comes as a continuation of the department’s quality approach, and part of our development strategy. The move aims to benefit from modern technologies in easing and speeding up procedures, whilst falling in line with precautionary measures taken by the UAE to tackle the coronavirus.

"

Huda Al Yasi, Director of Financial System Department at SFD, stated that the government department is one of the first in the country to make this connection and accelerates the pace of digital transformation and enhances the leadership of the emirate in building a sustainable knowledge economy.

The Tahseel system is a comprehensive platform for processing digital financial payments in real-time. It provides new and innovative means to pay transaction fees and services to the Government of Sharjah and meet the special needs of the SFD and its government partners, which go beyond what other platforms offer in the financial sector.

The system provides several services for electronic payment of transactions through special payment channels, including the electronic payment gateway, the smart application on smart devices, Rafid transactions through all Sharjah Islamic Bank channels, and Rafid transactions via the electronic chat application.

