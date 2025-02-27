Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financial Forum of 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) organised its first financial forum for 2025 on Wednesday morning, with the participation of employees from more than 70 government and independent entities across the Sharjah.

The event took place at the Holy Quran academy in Sharjah and featured a series of discussions on various financial topics, reports, and systems presented by the department's employees.

Arwa Al Owais, Director of the Financial Policies Office at SFD and Head of the Financial Forum Team, stated, "The SFD continues to hold this regular financial forum for Sharjah government employees from both government and independent entities. It serves as an ideal platform to enhance communication and coordination with financial department teams in these entities, exchanging expertise and knowledge in the financial field, and identifying the best initiatives and practices in this area."

She added that the forum aims to achieve the highest level of benefit from the financial systems implemented by the department, explaining the updates and procedures being developed to meet institutional goals, ensure financial sustainability, and elevate the excellence of financial operations.

At the start of the forum, Nasser Khashwani and Basma Al Mazmi presented an outstanding session on the Public Financial Diploma Program, which is offered by the Financial Training Center of the department to employees in government entities in Sharjah. The program aims to build and develop the financial capabilities, expertise, and skills of employees, contributing to enhancing financial efficiency within government institutions.

The forum then explored the topic of cost control and rationalisation, presented by Ahmad Al Kindi and Abdulrahman Al Yasi. Their presentation highlighted the importance of improving spending efficiency and enhancing financial transparency. The session provided a detailed overview of the latest methods and techniques used to rationalise financial resources within government entities, focusing on maximising budget utilisation and developing financial oversight mechanisms to ensure optimal resource use.

In another session, Mai Abdullah Sahoh, Director of Accounts at the Sharjah Finance Department, provided an introduction to monthly closure procedures, explaining the goals of this periodic financial process. She showcased the closure screens in the Takamoul system, highlighting the technical standards and criteria that must be followed to ensure the accuracy and speed of the closure process, in line with approved performance indicators.

Additionally, Hamda Al Owais presented an overview of the recent update to the Takamoul interface, following its development and improvement to create an interactive online platform. The presentation also covered the Financial Forum Platform, which was developed by the specialised forum team.

She outlined the key features and functions of the platform, designed to improve participant interaction and facilitate access to important financial information and resources. The platform contributes to enhancing transparency and streamlining communication between government entities, improving the effectiveness of financial work and ensuring maximum benefit from the forum's content.