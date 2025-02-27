Open Menu

Sharjah Finance Department Organises First Financial Forum Of 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financial Forum of 2025

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) organised its first financial forum for 2025 on Wednesday morning, with the participation of employees from more than 70 government and independent entities across the Sharjah.

The event took place at the Holy Quran academy in Sharjah and featured a series of discussions on various financial topics, reports, and systems presented by the department's employees.

Arwa Al Owais, Director of the Financial Policies Office at SFD and Head of the Financial Forum Team, stated, "The SFD continues to hold this regular financial forum for Sharjah government employees from both government and independent entities. It serves as an ideal platform to enhance communication and coordination with financial department teams in these entities, exchanging expertise and knowledge in the financial field, and identifying the best initiatives and practices in this area."

She added that the forum aims to achieve the highest level of benefit from the financial systems implemented by the department, explaining the updates and procedures being developed to meet institutional goals, ensure financial sustainability, and elevate the excellence of financial operations.

At the start of the forum, Nasser Khashwani and Basma Al Mazmi presented an outstanding session on the Public Financial Diploma Program, which is offered by the Financial Training Center of the department to employees in government entities in Sharjah. The program aims to build and develop the financial capabilities, expertise, and skills of employees, contributing to enhancing financial efficiency within government institutions.

The forum then explored the topic of cost control and rationalisation, presented by Ahmad Al Kindi and Abdulrahman Al Yasi. Their presentation highlighted the importance of improving spending efficiency and enhancing financial transparency. The session provided a detailed overview of the latest methods and techniques used to rationalise financial resources within government entities, focusing on maximising budget utilisation and developing financial oversight mechanisms to ensure optimal resource use.

In another session, Mai Abdullah Sahoh, Director of Accounts at the Sharjah Finance Department, provided an introduction to monthly closure procedures, explaining the goals of this periodic financial process. She showcased the closure screens in the Takamoul system, highlighting the technical standards and criteria that must be followed to ensure the accuracy and speed of the closure process, in line with approved performance indicators.

Additionally, Hamda Al Owais presented an overview of the recent update to the Takamoul interface, following its development and improvement to create an interactive online platform. The presentation also covered the Financial Forum Platform, which was developed by the specialised forum team.

She outlined the key features and functions of the platform, designed to improve participant interaction and facilitate access to important financial information and resources. The platform contributes to enhancing transparency and streamlining communication between government entities, improving the effectiveness of financial work and ensuring maximum benefit from the forum's content.

Related Topics

Budget Sharjah Event From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financi ..

Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financial Forum of 2025

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches communit ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches community campaign to promote sustaina ..

5 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture implements National Framework ..

Ministry of Culture implements National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activitie ..

5 minutes ago
 Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2

Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2

6 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakis ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss bilateral relation ..

6 minutes ago
 UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day ..

UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day for Education' Award

7 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Dubai Camp, highlights ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Dubai Camp, highlights remarkable power vested in pu ..

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week unveils Startup Zone

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week unveils Startup Zone

8 minutes ago
 Majra-National CSR Fund launches ‘Sustainable Im ..

Majra-National CSR Fund launches ‘Sustainable Impact Challenge’

8 minutes ago
 British swimmer Barnaby Ryder successfully swims a ..

British swimmer Barnaby Ryder successfully swims around 'The World Islands'

8 minutes ago
 DFSA announces 31% increase in number of authorise ..

DFSA announces 31% increase in number of authorised firms in 2024

9 minutes ago
 BEEAH, Greenthesis partner to develop PE film recy ..

BEEAH, Greenthesis partner to develop PE film recycling facility in Sharjah

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East