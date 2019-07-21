Sharjah Finance Department strengths ties with Japan finance industry

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) A delegation from Sharjah Finance Department, SFD, has visited Tokyo, Japan, and met with key Japanese finance officials to discuss various possibilities that can help bolster relationships between the two sides.

The meetings were held at the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, JBIC, and was attended by Sharjah’s delegation headed by Waleed Al Sayegh, Director-General of Sharjah Finance Department, Tom Koczwara and Abdellatif Al Ali from the Departement Management Office. Kazuhisa Yumikura, Global Head of Infrastructure and Environment Finance Group, led the Japanese delegation.

The Sharjah delegation presented the latest developments in Sharjah’s strong economy and financial position, along with the Emirate’s infrastructure plans.

"We have an excellent relationship with JBIC and are delighted to have the opportunity to meet with them to enhance our relationship even further. The meeting helped us utilise the platform for the discussion of the various financial products that can prove beneficial in strengthening our partnership with them in the long-run," said Al Sayegh.

In turn, Yumikura said,"Sharjah and JBIC have enjoyed successful ties over the years and have been always committed to deeply strengthening and furthering their relationship towards building a stronger partnership. We are currently engaged with financing power projects and plants in Sharjah and are open for any further opportunities."