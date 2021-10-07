UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Forms Cybersecurity Team

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) The Cybersecurity Team of the Government of Sharjah headed by Noor Al Noman, Director of Sharjah e-Government Department, was formed with the membership of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, the Sharjah Digital Office, Sharjah Finance Department, the General Command of Sharjah Police and Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

The Sharjah Government Cybersecurity Team held its first meeting at the Sheraton Sharjah Resort and Spa, in the presence of Al Noman and the team members, where the objectives and responsibilities of the cybersecurity team related to governance, compliance, business continuity mechanism and current challenges were discussed.

The meeting addressed several topics including, recommendations and decision of the Executive Council regarding the preparation of an integrated system of procedures for managing cybersecurity and information for all government agencies, supervising their implementation, raising and enhancing the level of awareness and culture of cybersecurity among all members of society, in addition to coordination and cooperation with the Federal authorities concerned with cybersecurity to activate an incident response plan.

The meeting also discussed the objectives of the cybersecurity team of the Government of Sharjah, which is based on taking appropriate measures to meet any potential cybersecurity challenges, improve governance practices and increase transparency, which requires studying risks, identifying their sources and requirements, and limiting their impact, with the need to conduct a comprehensive and periodic evaluation of the procedures followed in cybersecurity.

