Sharjah, France explore avenues of cooperation in culture, education and tourism

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, recently welcomed a French delegation headed by Nathalie Kennedy, Consul-General of the French Republic in Dubai, to discuss the potential of strengthening collaboration between Sharjah and the French capital in vital sectors, including culture, education, and tourism.

At a meeting, held in the presence of Marie-Laure Charrier, Deputy Consul-General of the French Republic in Dubai, Sheikh Fahim highlighted how Sharjah's cultural projects serve as a bridge to promote cultural interaction and dialogue with other nations and cultures. He also apprised the French officials about the upcoming 40th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair.

Emphasising various aspects of the cultural legacy and heritage of Sharjah, the DGR Chairman briefed the delegation on the range of archaeological, natural history and contemporary art museums in the emirate, which display historical artefacts dating to the earliest eras of Arab history.

He also highlighted the unique destinations found across the emirate that give Sharjah its disctinctive cultural identity.

Sheikh Fahim added, "Sharjah is witnessing qualitative growth in vital knowledge and innovation-based sectors. It also offers unique investment and partnership opportunities across several sustainable tourism projects in the eastern and central regions of the emirate."

For her part, Kennedy stressed that the meeting with DGR in Sharjah was a timely opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between the two sides. She noted that the longstanding association between Sharjah and several French cities had led to numerous successful partnerships in the art and culture sectors, emphasising Paris’ keenness to boost economic and cultural ties with the emirate.