Sharjah Free Zone Hosts Business Meeting To Attract International Investments

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 03:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, SAIF ZONE, host to 8,000 companies, recently held a business meeting in Abu Dhabi, participated by more than 80 investors and businessmen representing multinational companies from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and representatives of business councils operating in the UAE.

The meeting came as part of SAIF ZONE’s efforts to attract and introduce investors to its key sectors, diverse services, facilities and incentives offered to operating companies.

Present at the meeting were Raed Bukhatir, Director of Business Development at SAIF ZONE, and Wafa Balaswad, Marketing Manager at SAIF ZONE, as well as a number of senior officials.

Also present were representatives of the Chinese Embassy in the UAE, Hong Kong-based King & Wood Mallesons, Al-Futtaim Willis, Al Hilal Bank, the Singapore Business Federation, SBF, and the Singapore and Malaysia Business Councils in Abu Dhabi.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei said, "SAIF ZONE is currently hosting more than 8,000 companies operating in the commercial, industrial and service sectors. It offers an advanced technological infrastructure and a strategically important location.

"The airport free zone also provides a conducive environment for business growth in addition to a range of competitive services and advantages that facilitate operating businesses, and enable investors to expand their activities in the region's markets.

"We are one of the oldest and fastest growing free zones in the country that provides unparalleled advantages compared to other free zones in the world. We are constantly improving and investing in our services so as to go above and beyond the expectations of our customers and operating companies," Al Mazrouei noted.

During the meeting, the free zone authority outlined some advantages, facilities and incentives offered to investors, reaffirming that it provides cutting-edge infrastructure and value added services, as well as multiple investment options including multi-space office, pre-fabricated warehouses, temporary warehouses and rental plots according to the needs and requirements of the institutions.

The authority stressed that its services also include customs facilities, full ownership of business and 24/7 services.

Fei Chin Kaw, President of Malaysian Business Council, was honoured during the event in appreciation and recognition of her efforts to promote economic, trade and investment cooperation between the SAIF ZONE and the Malaysian companies.

